Digital justice firm Jupitice raises $4 mn from Dubai-based Almas Capital

Jupitice, a justice technology company, today announced to have raised $ 4 million in a Pre-Series A round led by Almas Capital Ltd.

ADVERTISEMENT

Almas Capital, also known as Almascaps, manages its fund management company in the Cayman Islands - Almas Global Opportunity Fund.

"Founded by Raman Aggarwal, Jupitice has designed and developed the world's first next-generation justice technology platform powered by AI/ ML and blockchain with an aim to reboot the global dispute resolution ecosystem and provide equal access to justice worldwide," the company said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chandigarh-based company has raised the fund in a few months of its launch. The funds raised will be utilised in product development and global marketing.

“It was not easy to develop a workflow, especially for the justice sector, which is quite dynamic. It does not merely digitise paper-based processes but transforms processes for a digital environment that creates new capabilities, which were earlier, not conceivable in the traditional justice system. I would again like to thank the entire team of Almascaps for making the event happen for Jupitice today,” said Raman Aggarwal, Founder and CEO, Jupitice.

“The way Jupitice is working towards its vision - Justice for all at their doorsteps by harnessing technology - is worth commendable. Undoubtedly, it is a brilliant company with extraordinary people behind it. We are very positive about this investment as it is not about a couple of people or team, but the entire machinery,” said Amardeep Sharma, Managing Director, Almas Capital.

Almascaps raises capital for the companies in the UAE in the real estate, precious metals, renewable energy, shipping and manufacturing. The company has a mandate for raising capital in Africa, India, and the Middle East. Almascaps provides funds into many sectors to avail required exposure including mining and retail, entertainment, banking, and finance among others.

Jupitice recently created a digital MSME court to help small businesses resolve disputes amicably without going to court.