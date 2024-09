Did InvAscent beat the benchmark in exit from four-year-old pharma bet?

Pro Hari Buggana, founder, chairman and managing director, InvAscent

Healthcare-focussed private equity firm InvAscent, which is raising its fourth fund and has struck three new deals from the vehicle over the past nine months, has fully exited a four-year-old investment through a secondaries transaction. The PE firm crossed the halfway mark in June for its fourth fund that aims to ......