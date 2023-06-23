Denmark’s IFU seeks to double India assets, make larger bets

Premium Deepa Hingorani, Senior Vice President, IFU

The Investment Fund for Developing Countries (IFU) aims to almost double its assets under management in India over the next few years and increase the average ticket size of its bets, a top executive at the Danish development finance institution told VCCircle. The Copenhagen-headquartered impact investor is looking to deploy “anywhere between Rs 2,000 crore and Rs ......