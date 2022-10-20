Delhivery shares plunge below IPO issue price
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Finance
  • Delhivery shares plunge below IPO issue price

Delhivery shares plunge below IPO issue price

By Malvika Maloo

  • 20 Oct 2022
Delhivery shares plunge below IPO issue price

Logistics unicorn Delhivery’s shares plummeted by over 15% to Rs 473.50 on Thursday, following its latest guidance on moderate growth in shipment volumes through the rest of the financial year. 

The company’s stock price breached its initial public offering (IPO) issue price of Rs 487 per share for the second time since the Gurugram-based startup debuted on the stock exchange.  

In its quarterly business update to its shareholders, Delhivery shared concerns over “high levels of inflation, with average user spends and total active shoppers remaining flat or lower during the ongoing festive season”.  

Advertisement

It further added that volumes in our supply chain services and Truckload (TL) businesses declined quarter-over-quarter in the three months ended September 30, 2022, due to “expected effects of seasonality” in its customers’ businesses. 

Delhivery, the largest fully-integrated logistics services player in India, had raised Rs 5,235 crore in its IPO in May. The issue was oversubscribed by subscribed 1.63 times. It is listed on National Stock Exchange with a premium of 2% with a price of Rs 495.2.  

The company’s shares have since fallen 11.8% since then. It said it remains watchful of the market sentiment.  

Advertisement

Other tech stocks- including Paytm, Zomato, Nykaa, PB Fintech–which went public last year, have also had a tough week so far on the stock market. The shares of most of these companies have fallen even as benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex gained. 

While shares of Paytm, Zomato and PB Fintech have already fallen below issue price, Nykaa is trading dangerously closer to the issue price.  

The share price of FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd., which operates beauty and fashion marketplace Nykaa, hit the lowest point of Rs 1130.85 since it started trading in November. Its shares traded slightly higher than the issue price of Rs 1,125, ahead of the November 10 expiry of the one-year lock-in period for its pre-IPO shareholders.  

Advertisement

However, on Thursday the stock moved up by 0.85% to end the day at Rs 1,162.10 a piece, offering a sigh of relief to investors.  

Overall, Nykaa’s stock price has fallen by more than 36% in the last six months, and 4.8% in the last five days of trading. The stock is down 54.8% from its all-time high of Rs 2,573.70.  

Nykaa made a strong market debut last year in October when the company’s stock was listed with a 79% premium on the issue price at Rs. 2,001 per share on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).  

Advertisement

For the first quarter of financial year 2023, Nykaa reported a net profit of Rs 4.5 crore, up 32.4% over the corresponding period last year. On the other hand, the company’s revenue grew 40.6% year-on-year to Rs 1,148.4 crore.  

“...we believe success will not be easy as Nykaa is not the cheapest place for beauty and personal care products and neither does Nykaa solve authenticity issue here,” ICICI Securities had said in its August 2022 note.  

It also put “chasing growth at elevated levels can be dilutive of gross margin and success in fashion business can be difficult given higher competition in the category,” as potential risks.  

Advertisement
DelhiveryNykaaIPOStock MarketNSEBSEICICI Securities

Share article on

Advertisement

Articles

Bain Capital PE invests in CitiusTech in fourth deal this year

Healthcare

Bain Capital PE invests in CitiusTech in fourth deal this year

IAN launches second early-stage fund with a Rs 1000-crore corpus

Finance

IAN launches second early-stage fund with a Rs 1000-crore corpus

Zoomcar snags $10 mn from Innovative International sponsor

TMT

Zoomcar snags $10 mn from Innovative International sponsor

Delhivery shares plunge below IPO issue price

Finance

Delhivery shares plunge below IPO issue price

SaaS startup Goldsetu closes seed round; makes maiden bet in B2B jewellery space

TMT

SaaS startup Goldsetu closes seed round; makes maiden bet in B2B jewellery space

GlobalFair rakes in $20 mn from Lightspeed, Saama Capital, others

TMT

GlobalFair rakes in $20 mn from Lightspeed, Saama Capital, others

Advertisement