facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
  • Home
  • TMT
  • Decoding Infinity Learn’s M&A thesis after three edtech acquisitions

Decoding Infinity Learn’s M&A thesis after three edtech acquisitions

By Anuj Suvarna

  • 09 May 2023
Premium
Decoding Infinity Learn’s M&A thesis after three edtech acquisitions
Ujjwal Singh, CEO, Infinity Learn

Infinity Learn, part of the Hyderabad-based group Sri Chaitanya Educational Institutions, is looking to acquire fledgling edtech startups to strengthen its position in the online learning market, a top executive told VCCircle. The two-year-old edtech company has acquired three smaller peers since its inception in 2021, as demand for online learning ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.

Articles

Stride Ventures marks first close of third venture debt fund

Finance

Stride Ventures marks first close of third venture debt fund

Grapevine: Allianz-Shapoorji may exit IT park asset; Razorpay looking to shift domicile

General

Grapevine: Allianz-Shapoorji may exit IT park asset; Razorpay looking to shift domicile

Avendus ropes in Citigroup exec to lead healthcare banking biz

Finance

Avendus ropes in Citigroup exec to lead healthcare banking biz

Mankind Pharma valuation nears $7 bn as shares jump on listing

Healthcare

Mankind Pharma valuation nears $7 bn as shares jump on listing

Premium
Decoding Infinity Learn's M&A thesis after three edtech acquisitions

TMT

Decoding Infinity Learn's M&A thesis after three edtech acquisitions

Blackstone's delisting of R Systems fails amid low investor interest

TMT

Blackstone's delisting of R Systems fails amid low investor interest