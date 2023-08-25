Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • TMT
  • Deals Digest: Two big-ticket transactions jack up funding value this week

Deals Digest: Two big-ticket transactions jack up funding value this week

Premium
Deals Digest: Two big-ticket transactions jack up funding value this week
Credit: 123RF.com

Private equity and venture capital funding recorded a significant jump in the week gone by, crossing the billion-dollar mark, owing to two big-ticket transactions in the consumer space.   Besides, deal volume regained pace from its slump last week, as 18 transactions were recorded in the five-day period.    Qatar Investment Authority, the country’s sovereign wealth fund, invested Rs 8,278 crore (around $1 billion) for a 0.99% stake ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Swiggy looking at public debut next year

TMT

Swiggy looking at public debut next year

Premium
GIC adds PE-backed manufacturing company to India portfolio

Manufacturing

GIC adds PE-backed manufacturing company to India portfolio

Premium
Deals Digest: Two big-ticket transactions jack up funding value this week

TMT

Deals Digest: Two big-ticket transactions jack up funding value this week

Malaysia's IHH to buy out remaining stake in Global Hospitals

Healthcare

Malaysia's IHH to buy out remaining stake in Global Hospitals

Caratlane's first employee to lead the company as CEO

People

Caratlane's first employee to lead the company as CEO

Sensex, Nifty fall for fifth straight week

General

Sensex, Nifty fall for fifth straight week

Advertisement