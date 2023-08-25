Deals Digest: Two big-ticket transactions jack up funding value this week

Premium Credit: 123RF.com

Private equity and venture capital funding recorded a significant jump in the week gone by, crossing the billion-dollar mark, owing to two big-ticket transactions in the consumer space. Besides, deal volume regained pace from its slump last week, as 18 transactions were recorded in the five-day period. Qatar Investment Authority, the country’s sovereign wealth fund, invested Rs 8,278 crore (around $1 billion) for a 0.99% stake ......