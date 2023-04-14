Deals Digest: Transaction value jumps this week; Max, SRL ink healthcare M&As

Premium
The total value of private equity and venture capital deals grew over four-fold this week from the previous five-day period, thanks to a large private equity firm’s secondary stake acquisition and another big-ticket transaction. However, deal volumes remained unchanged from the previous week. In the second week of the financial year, the ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.