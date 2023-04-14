facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
  • Home
  • TMT
  • Deals Digest: Transaction value jumps this week; Max, SRL ink healthcare M&As

Deals Digest: Transaction value jumps this week; Max, SRL ink healthcare M&As

Premium
Deals Digest: Transaction value jumps this week; Max, SRL ink healthcare M&As
Credit: 123RF.com

The total value of private equity and venture capital deals grew over four-fold this week from the previous five-day period, thanks to a large private equity firm’s secondary stake acquisition and another big-ticket transaction.  However, deal volumes remained unchanged from the previous week.  In the second week of the financial year, the ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.

Articles

InCred targets $122 mn for long-short alternative investment fund

Finance

InCred targets $122 mn for long-short alternative investment fund

Hakbah, Ryse Energy, Flyksoft get funding; e& buys into Careem's super app

TMT

Hakbah, Ryse Energy, Flyksoft get funding; e& buys into Careem's super app

PE investments in real estate flat in FY23 but platform deals take the spotlight

Infrastructure

PE investments in real estate flat in FY23 but platform deals take the spotlight

James Murdoch's Bodhi Tree slashes planned investment in Reliance's Viacom18

TMT

James Murdoch's Bodhi Tree slashes planned investment in Reliance's Viacom18

Premium
LPs in Indian PE-VC funds can now opt out of specific deals. Here's what it means

Finance

LPs in Indian PE-VC funds can now opt out of specific deals. Here's what it means

Premium
Tanmiya eyes big jump in AUM via second Egyptian PE fund

Finance

Tanmiya eyes big jump in AUM via second Egyptian PE fund