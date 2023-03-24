Deals Digest: Startup funding dips in value this week; small deals continue to dominate

Premium
The total value of private equity and venture capital deals in India dropped by almost four-times this week from the previous five-day period, however, small-ticket transactions continued to lead the race. Startups managed to raise $204.4 million in the week through Friday in comparison to $809 million in the previous week, ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.