Deals Digest: SaaS steals the show as deal activity rebounds after losing steam

Premium Credit: vccircle

Startup funding activity gained ground in the last five days with small-sized companies pulling in the maximum number of cheques, a week after both deal value and volume took a beating. Startups bagged $345 million in total fundraise this week, a five-fold jump in deal value as compared to $66.5 million ......