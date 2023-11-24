Deals Digest: PE/VC transactions rise after sharp drop

Premium
Private equity and venture capital deal flow regained some momentum this week after a tepid last week, when deal activity slumped to the lowest recorded numbers this year both in terms of value as well as volume. Similarly, mergers and acquisitions (M&A) activity also saw a substantial recovery in terms of transaction volume. The ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.