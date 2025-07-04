Deals Digest: PE/VC funding value slips this week but M&As jump

Premium
The total amount raised by Indian companies from private equity and venture capital firms almost halved this week compared to last week, thanks to a dearth of large-ticket deals, but the aggregate value of mergers and acquisitions more than doubled, data collated by VCCircle showed. Startups secured a cumulative $294 million ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.