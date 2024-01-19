Deals Digest: Momentum rises slightly this week; M&A activity dips

Premium Credit: 123RF.com

Private equity and venture deal momentum this week increased marginally from last week’s activity, with none of the deals crossing the $50 million funding mark. Mergers and acquisitions (M&A) activity saw a slight dip in volume on a week-on-week basis. The week saw startups securing around $193 million, up around 10% against ......