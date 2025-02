Deals Digest: M&As gain steam but PE/VC investment drops again

Premium Credit: 123RF.com

The number of mergers and acquisitions (M&A) rose this week even as private equity and venture capital funding momentum declined by a fifth compared to the previous five-day period, data collated by VCCircle showed. M&A volumes doubled this week to 10 while PE and VC firms deployed $217 million, about 20% ......