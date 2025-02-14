Deals Digest: M&As dominate but PE/VC funding value slips
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • General
  • Deals Digest: M&As dominate but PE/VC funding value slips

Deals Digest: M&As dominate but PE/VC funding value slips

Premium
Deals Digest: M&As dominate but PE/VC funding value slips

Big-ticket mergers and acquisitions dominated dealmaking activity during the week while the total amount invested by private equity and venture capital firms slipped from the previous five-day period, data collated by VCCircle showed.  The total sum deployed by PE and VC firms declined by about 26% to nearly $269 million, with ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Related Articles

Premium
Grapevine: Pristyn Care sees staff exits; Namdhari's Group to sell retail arm

General

Grapevine: Pristyn Care sees staff exits; Namdhari's Group to sell retail arm

Premium
Grapevine: ITC, Orkla, Gland Pharma, and Warburg Pincus in news

General

Grapevine: ITC, Orkla, Gland Pharma, and Warburg Pincus in news

Premium
Grapevine: EQT, Indira IVF, Bajaj Group in news

General

Grapevine: EQT, Indira IVF, Bajaj Group in news

Premium
Grapevine: Avendus, Mizuho, Zetwerk, Edelweiss Alts, Ecom Express in news

General

Grapevine: Avendus, Mizuho, Zetwerk, Edelweiss Alts, Ecom Express in news

Premium
Grapevine: MyTVS, Dhan, ChrysCapital, AG&P Pratham, Juniper Green in news

General

Grapevine: MyTVS, Dhan, ChrysCapital, AG&P Pratham, Juniper Green in news

Premium
Deals Digest: Funding value picks up as PE firm signs big cheque

General

Deals Digest: Funding value picks up as PE firm signs big cheque

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW