Deals Digest: Larger cheques, strong volumes boost PE/VC funding; M&As rebound

Premium Credit: VCCircle

The total amount invested by private equity and venture capital investors in India increased in the week through Friday, thanks to a bunch of deals valued above $100 million and higher volumes, data collated by VCCircle showed. The total PE/VC investment value nearly doubled to $690 million during the five-day period across 32 deals, versus the ......