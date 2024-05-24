Deals Digest: KKR, Google ink key transactions but total volumes fall this week

Premium
The number of Indian companies that raised funding from private equity and venture capital investors declined this week although tech giant Google and buyout firm KKR struck significant deals. The total deal volume fell to 19 during the week versus the previous week’s 24, according to data collated by VCCircle. The amount ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.