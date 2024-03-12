Darwinbox backer Endiya Partners taps returning LP for third VC fund

Premium Sateesh Andra, managing director, Endiya Partners

Early-stage venture capital firm Endiya Partners, which formally launched its third fund last month, is set to secure a commitment from a returning limited partner for the new investment vehicle. Endiya Partners, an investor in companies such as Darwinbox, Cult.fit, Grip Invest, Kissht, and Cell Propulsion, is about to pocket a ......