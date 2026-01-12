Dar Global, Trump Organization to launch $10-bn realty projects in Saudi Arabia
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Infrastructure
  • Dar Global, Trump Organization to launch $10-bn realty projects in Saudi Arabia

Dar Global, Trump Organization to launch $10-bn realty projects in Saudi Arabia

By Reuters

  • 12 Jan 2026
  • Listen to Story
Dar Global, Trump Organization to launch $10-bn realty projects in Saudi Arabia
US President Donald Trump | Credit: Reuters

Saudi real estate developer Dar Global will launch two Trump-branded luxury projects in Riyadh and Jeddah with a combined value of $10 billion, CEO Ziad El Chaar said on Sunday. 

The projects include the Trump National Golf Course and Trump International Hotel in Riyadh’s Diriyah, a massive development project on the Saudi capital’s western edge, Chaar told Reuters.

In Jeddah, mixed-use offices and residential property are planned in a development named Trump Plaza, Chaar added.

Advertisement

The projects are in line with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 to diversify the economy away from oil, Chaar said, with the aim of attracting direct foreign investment. Saudi Arabia also plans to allow foreigners to own property for the first time in designated areas, starting this month.

The latest in a series of partnerships between the Trump Organization and Dar Global, the international arm of Saudi developer Dar Al Arkan, is expected to be completed over the next four to five years, said Eric Trump, U.S. President Donald Trump's son and executive vice president of the Trump Organization. 

Advertisement
Dar GlobalDonald TrumpTrump Organization

Share article on

Advertisement

Related Articles

Shapoorji Pallonji Group unit may face higher costs in fundraising

Infrastructure

Shapoorji Pallonji Group unit may face higher costs in fundraising

Pro
Spotlight: How delays in key projects are weighing on GIC-backed Greenko

Infrastructure

Spotlight: How delays in key projects are weighing on GIC-backed Greenko

Premium
Oman's Galfar gets investor interest for India highway assets

Infrastructure

Oman's Galfar gets investor interest for India highway assets

Premium
Brookfield, local real estate developer bid for Mumbai land parcel

Infrastructure

Brookfield, local real estate developer bid for Mumbai land parcel

Premium
Former KKR exec's real estate investment firm Certus gets anchor LP for second fund

Infrastructure

Former KKR exec's real estate investment firm Certus gets anchor LP for second fund

Premium
NDR Warehousing set to raise $50 mn from offshore investor

Infrastructure

NDR Warehousing set to raise $50 mn from offshore investor

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW