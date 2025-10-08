Top-deck churn continues at DAM Capital as more execs quit, new M&A head joins
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • People
  • Top-deck churn continues at DAM Capital as more execs quit, new M&A head joins

Top-deck churn continues at DAM Capital as more execs quit, new M&A head joins

By Swet Sarika

  • 08 Oct 2025
Premium
Top-deck churn continues at DAM Capital as more execs quit, new M&A head joins
Credit: 123RF.com

Publicly listed DAM Capital is continuing to see top-deck churn as more senior executives have announced their departure from the investment bank, two people close to the development told VCCircle. The bank, which provides services across public markets, mergers and acquisitions, private equity, and structured finance, was listed on the exchanges ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Related Articles

Blackstone hires former Deutsche Bank, Citi exec to head India credit vertical

Finance

Blackstone hires former Deutsche Bank, Citi exec to head India credit vertical

Premium
Pidilite Industries family office's investment head steps down

Finance

Pidilite Industries family office's investment head steps down

Eight Roads-backed Plasmagen Biosciences hires former Abbott exec as CEO

Healthcare

Eight Roads-backed Plasmagen Biosciences hires former Abbott exec as CEO

Premium
AP Moller Capital's Singapore head exits amid Asia expansion push

People

AP Moller Capital's Singapore head exits amid Asia expansion push

Premium
Top lawyer, former tax sleuth join list of India's highest-paid independent directors

People

Top lawyer, former tax sleuth join list of India's highest-paid independent directors

Verlinvest appoints former Swiggy, Ola exec as operating partner

Consumer

Verlinvest appoints former Swiggy, Ola exec as operating partner

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW