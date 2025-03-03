Dairy products exporter Ace International taps impact investors for equity funding

Premium
Ace International Ltd, a North India-based dairy products manufacturer and exporter, is set to raise equity funding from impact investors to expand its production and procurement facilities, VCCircle has gathered. The company, which is part of a Delhi-headquartered family-owned group that also includes Mumbai-listed Mahaan Foods Ltd and the privately held ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.