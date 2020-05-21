Dabur chairman Amit Burman backs mental health startup No Worry No Tension

Amit Burman, chairman of fast-moving consumer goods firm Dabur, has invested in No Worry No Tension Healthcare as part of the startup’s pre-Series A round.

The Economic Times first reported the development.

Increasing stress among people due to the coronavirus outbreak has made such startups more relevant, Burman told the publication.

The amount was not disclosed.

The startup, launched by psychiatrist Sandeep Vohra in 2011, uses artificial intelligence to measure the emotional wellness of any person.

Burman has in the past made several investments including food and beverage company Lite Bite Foods Pvt. Ltd.

Lite Bite Foods, which commenced operations in 2002, has 23 owned and nine managed brands, according to its website. Its restaurant brands include Punjab Grill, Zambar, Fresc Co and Asia 7. Burman-owned Gyan Enterprises currently holds a majority stake in the company.

Burman's bets also include raw meat e-tailer Zappfresh, Poker Sports League and Ultimate Kho Kho League.

Several mental health startups have raised angel funding from investors.

In October last year, NeuroLeap, a brain enhancement and mental health startup based in Mumbai, had raised funding from philanthropist Rajashree Birla and Jindal SAW Ltd managing director Sminu Jindal.

In March last year, Wysa, an artificial intelligence-based chat platform which focuses on mental health, had raised Rs 15 crore in a pre-Series A funding round led by pi Ventures.