Cybersecurity startup CloudSEK nets $19 mn from MassMutual, Inflexor, others

Team CloudSEK (from left): Bofin Babu,Girish Menon, Rahul Sasi, Mayank Satnalika, and Syed Shahrukh Ahmad

CloudSEK, an AI-powered cyber threat prediction and intelligence platform, has raised $19 million (about Rs 162 crore) across its Series A2 and B1 funding rounds from a mix of India- and US-based investors, such as MassMutual Ventures and Inflexor Ventures.

Prana Ventures, Tenacity Ventures, and select strategic investors such as Commvault also invested in the company. The Meeran Family (founders of Eastern Group) and Exfinity Ventures, among CloudSEK’s earlier backers, also doubled down in this funding round.

Prior to this, the company raised $7 million in its Series A round led by MassMutual Ventures, along with participation of Omidyar Network India, 100X Entrepreneur, as well as angel investors and a few other existing investors.

“CloudSEK has grown 3x in ARR over the last 24 months and continues to grow well above industry standards,” said Kalyan Kumar Vattipalli, vice president of finance at CloudSEK. “The round attracted significant interest from global financial investors, and we will soon be announcing Series B2 as an extension of B1, both to onboard new investors and to facilitate partial exits for some of our early backers.”

Founded in 2015 by cybersecurity researcher-turned-entrepreneur Rahul Sasi, CloudSEK aims to build a safer digital future by proactively predicting and mitigating cyber threats. What began as a research-driven initiative has since evolved into a threat intelligence platform, which caters to more than 250 enterprises across banking, healthcare, technology, and the public sector.

The company plans to use the fresh capital for continued product innovation and global expansion, focusing on advancing its AI models and platform integrations. It claims that its platform identifies Initial Attack Vectors (IAVs)—the earliest signs of a potential breach, such as leaked credentials, exposed APIs, or compromised vendors.

“We built CloudSEK to predict the initial attack vector and stop threats before they hit the headlines with the goal of preventing threats before they escalate,” said Rahul Sasi, co-founder and chief executive officer of CloudSEK.

