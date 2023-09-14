facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • TMT
  • Curefoods’ Nagori on the importance of building a founding team at VCCircle’s The Pitch

Curefoods’ Nagori on the importance of building a founding team at VCCircle’s The Pitch

By K Amoghavarsha

  • 14 Sep 2023
Premium
Curefoods’ Nagori on the importance of building a founding team at VCCircle’s The Pitch
Amit Nawka, partner, deals and startups leader, PwC India and Ankit Nagori, founder, Curefoods

Building a founding team instead of looking for a co-founder while setting up business drives ownership amongst the early employees and amplifies their willingness to stick together during challenging times, Curefoods founder Ankit Nagori said Thursday at the Bengaluru edition of VCCircle’s multi-city fundraising program The Pitch.   In a fireside ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Premium
UAE's VentureSouq taps another Saudi limited partner for new fintech fund

Finance

UAE's VentureSouq taps another Saudi limited partner for new fintech fund

Premium
Curefoods' Nagori on the importance of building a founding team at VCCircle's The Pitch

TMT

Curefoods' Nagori on the importance of building a founding team at VCCircle's The Pitch

Microsoft VC fund's execs float Touring Capital, make debut bet on Pixis

Finance

Microsoft VC fund's execs float Touring Capital, make debut bet on Pixis

Florintree backs video computing platform Videonetics

TMT

Florintree backs video computing platform Videonetics

Premium
How is IFC faring in partial exit from Indian real estate bet?

Infrastructure

How is IFC faring in partial exit from Indian real estate bet?

Premium
Artha Group launches syndicate fund for family offices and ultra-HNIs

General

Artha Group launches syndicate fund for family offices and ultra-HNIs

Advertisement