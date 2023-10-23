Curefoods backer Rukam Capital rolls out second consumer-focused VC fund

Premium Credit: 123RF.com

Early-stage venture capital firm Rukam Capital has hit the road to raise its second consumer-focused investment vehicle, a top executive told VCCircle. The VC firm, which has invested in companies like Burger Singh, Sleepy Owl, GoDesi, Beco, Curefoods and Yoho, has received regulatory approval for its second consumer-focused fund as it ......