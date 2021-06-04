Crejo.Fun, CarterX raise seed money

Crejo.Fun, a platform for extra-curricular activities, raised $3 million (Rs21.9 crores) in a seed funding round led by investment firm Matrix Partners India and 021 Capital, a venture capital firm backed by Flipkart co-founder Binny Bansal.

The company said the capital would be used to expand its team, product and develop content.

The company's angel investors include Kalyan Krishnamurthy, CEO of Flipkart, Sujeet Kumar, co-founder of Udaan, Rahul Chari, co-founder of PhonePe, Kunal Shah, founder of Cred among others.

Matrix India has previously invested in ed-tech companies such as Camp K12, Testbook, Toddle.

Separately, baggage delivery platform CarterX said it secured an undisclosed amount in seed funding from Venture Catalysts.

Co-investors that pooled in capital in this round include Mumbai Angel Network and JPIN. Swati Mehra and Nikhil Vora, founders of Sixth Sense also invested in this round, along with several other high networth individuals, the company said.

Founded in 2017 by Ramya Reddy and Harsha Vardhan, CarterX is an on-demand baggage delivery platform that allows passengers to book, move, and track their baggage.

“This fundraise will aide CarterX to forge more alliances with VCATs and scale across more airports to offer a host of airport services under one platform to penetrate deeper into the market”, Harsha Vardhan, CEO of CarterX said.