CREDAI-backed Spyre VC Fund slashes target corpus by half for proptech fund

Premium Murali Krishna V, principal, Spyre VC Fund

Amid a booming real estate market, industry body Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Association of India (CREDAI) and early-stage investor Venture Catalysts have partnered to launch a proptech-focussed investment vehicle, Spyre Venture Capital Fund. The fund manager Spyre Venture Capital received regulatory approval for the category-II alternative investment fund (AIF) over ......