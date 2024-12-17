Creador onboards European LP for sixth fund, breaches hard cap
Creador onboards European LP for sixth fund, breaches hard cap

By Priyal Mahtta

  • 17 Dec 2024
Brahmal Vasudevan, founder and CEO, Creador | Credit: Creador

Southeast Asia-focused mid-market investor Creador, which is headquartered in Malaysia, has onboarded another limited partner for its sixth fund, VCCircle has gathered.   The private equity investor, led by former ChrysCapital partner Brahmal Vasudevan, had a hard cap of $850 million for the fund. The corpus, however, has risen to $900 million (over ......

