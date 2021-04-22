Conversation startup ORAI, financial planning tool GoalTeller raise funding

Enterprise conversation artificial intelligence platform ORAI Robotics Pvt Ltd said it has raised Rs 3.6 crore ($464,300) from angel network Inflection Point Ventures.

This is part of the startup's pre-Series A funding round.

ORAI will use the funds for international expansion and sales and marketing. Part of the funds will also be deployed for product development.

The startup, which was founded last year by Swapnil Jain (CEO) and Sujit Das Biswas (chief technology officer), says its platform helps build instant conversations with customers over text, voice and messenger apps.

GoalTeller

Financial planning tool GoalTeller said it has closed its seed funding round led by a clutch of investors including fintech incubator Rainmatter and Cred founder Kunal Shah.

Others who contributed to the round are Ranjan Pai, chairman of Manipal Education and Medical Group; Raghunandan Gangappa, founder of TaxiForSure and Zolve; Vivek Hinduja, ex-promoter of Gokaldas Exports; and Himanshu Bhagat, managing director of Julius Baer India.

The startup did not disclose the amount it had raised as part of this round.

GoalTeller, operated by Finteller Advisors Pvt Ltd, was founded last year by Vivek Banka who has over two decades of experience in the financial services industry.