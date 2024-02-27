facebook-page-view
Compliance management platform Aparajitha's parent Xcelerate snags funding

By Aman Rawat

  • 27 Feb 2024
Governance, risk and compliance (GRC) and environmental, social and governance (ESG) platform Aparajitha&#39;s Singapore-headquartered parent Xcelerate Pte Ltd, has raised fresh funding from an offshore investor. The funding round, which also saw participation from Xcelerate’s co-founders and other existing shareholders, was led by legacy wealth management firm Federated Hermes PE. The ......

