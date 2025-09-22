Co-living startup Truliv in talks to snag Series A cheque

Premium
Co-living startup Truliv, which recently secured funding from media group Bennett, Coleman and Company Ltd (BCCL), is looking to raise a Series A round as the company plans to expand its presence in new and existing markets, a top company executive told VCCircle. The Chennai-headquartered startup, operated by Truliv Properties & ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.