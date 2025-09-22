Co-living startup Truliv in talks to snag Series A cheque
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement

Co-living startup Truliv in talks to snag Series A cheque

By Swet Sarika

  • 22 Sep 2025
Premium
Co-living startup Truliv in talks to snag Series A cheque
Ranjeeth Rathod, co-founder and managing director, TRULiV

Co-living startup Truliv, which recently secured funding from media group Bennett, Coleman and Company Ltd (BCCL), is looking to raise a Series A round as the company plans to expand its presence in new and existing markets, a top company executive told VCCircle. The Chennai-headquartered startup, operated by Truliv Properties & ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Related Articles

Bezos-backed renewables alliance targets $7.5 bn for developing countries

Infrastructure

Bezos-backed renewables alliance targets $7.5 bn for developing countries

Premium
Brookfield takes out over $150 mn from India infra portfolio

Infrastructure

Brookfield takes out over $150 mn from India infra portfolio

Premium
Arnya Realty Fund, Mumbai developer Supreme Universal set up platform for housing market

Infrastructure

Arnya Realty Fund, Mumbai developer Supreme Universal set up platform for housing market

Premium
Bottomline: TPG-backed Fourth Partner Energy swings to profit in FY25

Infrastructure

Bottomline: TPG-backed Fourth Partner Energy swings to profit in FY25

Pro
I Squared Capital eyes investment in electric mobility firm

Infrastructure

I Squared Capital eyes investment in electric mobility firm

JSW, Waaree Energies strike M&As; Graphite India buys into NYSE-listed firm

Infrastructure

JSW, Waaree Energies strike M&As; Graphite India buys into NYSE-listed firm

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW