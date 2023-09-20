Climatetech platform Aurassure, three others raise early-stage funding

Akanksha Priyadarshini, co-founder, Aurassure

At least Indian four startups raised early-stage funding on Wednesday. These include climatetech platform Aurassure, drone manufacturer InsideFPV, digital clinic for gastrointestinal care Peping and industrial safety enabler Deltafour.

The Bhubaneswar-based startup secured $480,498 (Rs 4 crore) in seed funding from Unicorn India Ventures.

The startup plans to use the funding for product development, hiring talent, acquiring product certifications for international scaling and geographical expansion.

Aurassure also is the first investment from Unicorn’s Fund III, which hit its first close at Rs 225 crore a few weeks ago.

Founded by Akanksha Priyadarshini, Vamsi Krishna, Raviteja Cherukuri and Omprakash Patra, Aurassure is an IoT-enabled climatetech startup that collects real-time data and analyses it to provide forecasts and updates on natural calamities and frequently changing weather patterns like floods, air pollution and rainfall along with other climate data.

The company counts Tata Realty, L&T Realty, P&G, Honeywell, IIT Bombay and Google amongst others as part of its client portfolio. It is currently operational in Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Aurangabad, Rajkot, Rourkela and Delhi.

Drone maker InsideFPV raised $420,490 (Rs 3.5 crore) in a funding round from a host of investors including Mumbai Angels, Inflection Point Ventures, Soonicorn Ventures and angel investors like Fossbytes and Kumar Sahu.

The company will use the funding for research and development (R&D), market expansion, distribution and logistics. The startup will also focus on improving its customer support and training, partnerships and collaborations, data analytics and software integration, along with acquisition and strategic investments with the newly raised capital.

InsideFPV manufactures plug and fly first person view (FPV) drones across consumer, defense and agriculture segments.

“Our products in defense, consumer, and agriculture are not just cutting-edge, they help in serving farmers, and civilians, and enhancing security,” added Arth Chowdhary, chief executive officer, insideFPV.

Bengaluru-based Peping raised $400,000 (Rs 3.3 crore) in a funding round led by venture capital firm Better Capital and saw participation from angel investors like Kunal Shah (Cred), Sandeep Kumar Dinodiya (Emiza) amongst others.

The startup plans to use the funding to improve its product capabilities as well as its technology infrastructure. It will also deploy the funding to hire talent and expand its acquisition channels.

Founded in 2022 by Chirag and Prateek Maheshwari, Peping is building a digital clinic focussing on intestinal health that delivers solutions for managing dietary and lifestyle factors that contribute to conditions such as irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), gastritis and fatty liver.

It aims to implement personalised and tailored care plans that examine various aspects, including lifestyle and test results, to diagnose and target the underlying causes of health problems.

“The patient relief rate for functional gastric disorders in India stands at a low 5%. Our goal is to elevate this rate to surpass 30% and establish a global benchmark in the field,” said Chirag Maheshwari, co-founder, Peping.

Deltafour raised an undisclosed amount in a pre-seed funding round from early-stage accelerator EvolveX along with angel investors Neeraj Tyagi, Bhawna Bhatnagar and Vikas Aggarwal of WeFounderCircle, and Abhinav Ayan of Cusmat.

The funds will be utilised for team expansion, development of its technology stack and go-to-market initiatives.

Founded by Mahabisweswar Das in 2022, Deltafour provides proprietary solutions for industrial maintenance, operation and safety across process and manufacturing industries with its advanced proprietary solutions.

“With this support, we are poised to scale our operations and bring our industrial solutions to a wider audience,” said Das, founder and chief executive officer, Deltafour.

Meanwhile, a few weeks back, EvolveX invested an undisclosed amount in marketing tech (martech) platform PrintBrix.

