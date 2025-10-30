Climate-tech startup Varaha in talks to raise Series B round

Pro (From left) Varaha co-founders Madhur Jain, Ankita Garg and Vishal Kuchanur

Varaha ClimateAg Pvt. Ltd, a climate-tech company that helps smallholder farmers adopt sustainable practices while generating high-quality carbon credits for companies, is in talks with venture capital and private equity firms to raise its next funding round, two people aware of the development told VCCircle. Gurugram- and Bengaluru-based Varaha intends to ......