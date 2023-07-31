Clermont, Arpwood score big in India part-exit; Paragon PE makes a BFSI bet

Clermont Group, which is owned by Kiwi billionaire Richard Chandler, and Indian private equity firm Arpwood Partners have again flipped their plan to monetise a bet they made four and six years ago, respectively, in an Indian financial services company. Singapore-based Clermont had committed around Rs 1,056 crore across multiple tranches ......