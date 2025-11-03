CleanEdge's aggressive growth plans delivers on topline, bottomline hit
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement

CleanEdge's aggressive growth plans delivers on topline, bottomline hit

By Aman Rawat

  • 03 Nov 2025
Premium
CleanEdge's aggressive growth plans delivers on topline, bottomline hit
Effluent treatment plant built for a paper and paper-products manufacturer based in Tamil Nadu (Source: Company website)

CleanEdge Resources India Pvt. Ltd (CRIPL), which offers waste-management and waste-to-energy engineering solutions, saw a sharp rise in business activity in FY25, driven by strong project execution and new orders from both group companies and external clients, VCCircle has learnt.  The company’s total income nearly doubled during the year, led by ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Related Articles

Mitsubishi Corporation enters bio-gas supply market, buys into KIS Group

Infrastructure

Mitsubishi Corporation enters bio-gas supply market, buys into KIS Group

Pro
Eight Roads, Qualcomm, Mirae, IFC to reap multi-bagger from Indian logistics firm

Infrastructure

Eight Roads, Qualcomm, Mirae, IFC to reap multi-bagger from Indian logistics firm

Pro
Norwegian DFI Norfund makes an exit move from India portfolio co

Infrastructure

Norwegian DFI Norfund makes an exit move from India portfolio co

Premium
Climate change, policy revisions major risks in highway investments: VCCircle Summit Panelists

Infrastructure

Climate change, policy revisions major risks in highway investments: VCCircle Summit Panelists

Kenya's Novastar Ventures bags multilateral LP for $200 mn fund

Infrastructure

Kenya's Novastar Ventures bags multilateral LP for $200 mn fund

Premium
Need mindset shift to draw institutional interest to residential projects: VCCircle Summit Panelists

Infrastructure

Need mindset shift to draw institutional interest to residential projects: VCCircle Summit Panelists

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW