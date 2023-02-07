Citykart appoints former Walmart India’s exec as president, COO

Ritesh Rathi, president and chief operating officer of Citykart

Apparel retailer Citykart on Tuesday appointed Ritesh Rathi as the company’s president and chief operating officer to drive its growth.

In his new role, Rathi will oversee Citykart’s retail operations, human resources, marketing and supply chain technology.

“Ritesh’s understanding of retail and wholesale businesses in India and international markets will enable him to steer our business towards growth in the long run. Besides, his cross-functional exposure will make him an asset to the team,” said Sudhanshu Agarwal, founder and chief executive officer, Citykart.

Rathi has two decades of business experience in retail, manufacturing, banking, and financial services. Prior to joining Citykart, he was with Walmart India wherein he last served as the senior vice president and was responsible for setting up Walmart’s business-to-business (B2B) vertical in India. He is also a mentor and advisor to multiple startups.

“Citykart has contributed towards the growth and progress of the retail segment in tier II and III cities. I plan on working closely with the Citykart team to build the business further.” said Rathi.

Founded in 2015 by Agarwal and Rohit Agarwal, Citykart is a chain of apparel stores providing affordable fashion for men, women, kids, footwear & accessories. The startup claims to have over 93 stores with 20,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs).

The Gurguram-based startup has established a strong presence across tier 2, 3, and 4 cities across the states of Uttar Pradesh (UP), Bihar, Odisha, Assam, Madhya Pradesh (MP) and Chhattisgarh.

In 2019, the company raised $12.6 million (Rs 105 crore) in a funding round from Bahrain-based alternative asset manager Investcorp and India SME Investments.

