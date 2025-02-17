Circulate Capital-backed Srichakra Polyplast gets funding from family offices
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Manufacturing
  • Circulate Capital-backed Srichakra Polyplast gets funding from family offices

Circulate Capital-backed Srichakra Polyplast gets funding from family offices

By Sreeja Biswas

  • 17 Feb 2025
Premium
Circulate Capital-backed Srichakra Polyplast gets funding from family offices

Plastic recycling and waste management company Srichakra Polyplast India Pvt Ltd, which counts Singapore-based environmental impact investment firm Circulate Capital as an investor, has raised fresh capital from a mix of domestic and international family offices, a person aware of the matter told VCCircle.  The Hyderabad-based recycler has secured about Rs ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Related Articles

Premium
Covaxin maker Bharat Biotech founders' family office bets on two companies

Manufacturing

Covaxin maker Bharat Biotech founders' family office bets on two companies

Premium
Bottomline: PE-backed Attero Recycling's revenue, margins get a policy boost

Manufacturing

Bottomline: PE-backed Attero Recycling's revenue, margins get a policy boost

Praana Group to buy US firm Owens Corning's glass reinforcements biz for $755 mn

Manufacturing

Praana Group to buy US firm Owens Corning's glass reinforcements biz for $755 mn

Asian Paints to sell Indonesia business, books a loss

Manufacturing

Asian Paints to sell Indonesia business, books a loss

Authum, Nikhil Kamath's Gruhas hop on electric bus maker PMI Electro

Manufacturing

Authum, Nikhil Kamath's Gruhas hop on electric bus maker PMI Electro

Premium
How was Kohinoor Ropes valued as it gets a European buyer in rare deal?

Manufacturing

How was Kohinoor Ropes valued as it gets a European buyer in rare deal?

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW