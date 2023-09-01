ChrysCapital-backed education financier Varthana bags fresh capital

Premium Steve Hardgrave, co-founder and CEO, Varthana Finance

Bengaluru-headquartered Varthana Finance has raised capital from an impact investor, as the non-banking education financier looks to expand its footprint in the country. Varthana, previously known as Thirumeni Finance Pvt. Ltd, already counts private equity firms ChrysCapital, Kaizen Private Equity and Zephyr Peacock as its investors. It has now raised $2.5 million (Rs ......