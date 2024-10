ChrysCap hits the road to raise biggest PE fund ever in India

Premium

Homegrown private equity firm ChrysCapital has launched its tenth fund, which may turn out to be the largest PE fund ever raised in India, at least three persons privy to the development told VCCircle. The base target of the newly-floated vehicle, as per the aforementioned individuals, is $1.5-1.6 billion (up to ......