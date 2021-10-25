Stay Home. Read Quality News
Loading...
  1. Home
  2. TMT
TMT
By
Chiratae-backed healthtech startup Redcliffe Lifetech eyes up to $60 mn in fresh funding
Photo Credit: 123RF.com

Healthtech platform Redcliffe Lifetech Pvt Ltd is in an advanced stage to raise $50-60 million (up to around Rs 450 crore) in...

TO READ THE FULL STORY

Leave Your Comment(s)
Loading...
UPCOMING EVENTS
Loading...