China's Tencent clocks high gains in partial exit from Indian firm

Premium Credit: Reuters

Chinese technology giant Tencent Holdings has sold part of its stake in a top Indian insurance service provider, more than doubling its investment in three-and-a-half years. Tencent, which has backed multiple Indian companies such as Flipkart, Cars24 and Gaana in the past, on Friday offloaded a stake of more than ......