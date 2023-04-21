Centrum eyes big jump in private credit AUM with second fund

Premium Rakshat Kapoor, CIO & fund manager - private credit fund, Centrum Alternatives

Centrum Alternatives, the alternative investment arm of the Centrum Group, is raising its second private credit fund that would more than double its assets under management (AUM) under the asset class, a top executive told VCCircle. The firm is looking at total AUM climbing to around $500 million, along with co-investments, ......