facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
  • Home
  • Finance
  • Centrum eyes big jump in private credit AUM with second fund

Centrum eyes big jump in private credit AUM with second fund

By Beena Parmar

  • 21 Apr 2023
Premium
Centrum eyes big jump in private credit AUM with second fund
Rakshat Kapoor, CIO & fund manager - private credit fund, Centrum Alternatives

Centrum Alternatives, the alternative investment arm of the Centrum Group, is raising its second private credit fund that would more than double its assets under management (AUM) under the asset class, a top executive told VCCircle.  The firm is looking at total AUM climbing to around $500 million, along with co-investments, ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.

Articles

Premium
Centrum eyes big jump in private credit AUM with second fund

Finance

Centrum eyes big jump in private credit AUM with second fund

Certus Capital backs another residential project in Mumbai

Infrastructure

Certus Capital backs another residential project in Mumbai

Premium
Deals Digest: Funding activity drops to lowest in seven weeks

General

Deals Digest: Funding activity drops to lowest in seven weeks

Premium
IFC signs big cheque for PE-controlled infrastructure firm

Infrastructure

IFC signs big cheque for PE-controlled infrastructure firm

Partial relief for HDFC Bank for meeting priority lending, CRR norms post merger

Finance

Partial relief for HDFC Bank for meeting priority lending, CRR norms post merger

Norway's wealth fund posts $84 bn quarterly profit

Finance

Norway's wealth fund posts $84 bn quarterly profit