CDPQ-controlled Azure Power scouts for JV partner for green energy assets

Premium Credit: Reuters

Azure Power Global Ltd is looking for a joint venture partner to operate some of its renewable energy assets in India, a person aware of the matter told VCCircle, as it attempts to recover from a bribery scandal and other governance issues. The company, which is majority owned by Canadian pension funds Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ) and the Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System ......