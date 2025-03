Catamaran leans towards early-stage funds, sees slowdown in LP flows from US

Premium Catamaran's Deepak Padaki during a fireside chat at VCCircle LP Summit 2025

Catamaran Ventures, the private investment arm of Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy, may allocate more money to early-stage funds and is also looking for specialist fund managers, a top executive said at the VCCircle Limited Partners Summit 2025 in Mumbai. “The direct side itself is a larger ticket that we put ......