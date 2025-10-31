Carlyle sees $17 bn inflows in third quarter, mostly to secondaries and credit funds
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Finance
  • Carlyle sees $17 bn inflows in third quarter, mostly to secondaries and credit funds

Carlyle sees $17 bn inflows in third quarter, mostly to secondaries and credit funds

By Reuters

  • 31 Oct 2025
  • Listen to Story
Carlyle sees $17 bn inflows in third quarter, mostly to secondaries and credit funds
Credit: Reuters

Asset manager Carlyle Group on Friday reported a rise in fee-related earnings and inflows of $17 billion for the third quarter, and said it expected to beat its financial targets for the full year.

Fee-related earnings, which are generally stable during market volatility, climbed to $312 million, just above analysts' average estimate of $311 million, according to data compiled by LSEG.

Inflows were mainly directed towards Carlyle AlpInvest, a unit that buys and sells second-hand stakes in private equity funds and portfolios, and its global credit business. Total assets under management grew 6% to a record $474 billion from a year earlier.

Advertisement

Revenue from selling or refinancing assets came in lower than that recorded during the same period last year, which weighed on the company's distributable earnings, or profit that can be returned to shareholders.

That metric hit $368 million, or $0.96 per share, undershooting an average analyst forecast of $1.01.

Chief Executive Harvey Schwarz highlighted growth in its insurance business, its AlpInvest unit, as well as in higher inflows from wealthy individuals.

Advertisement

"The combination of these growth engines gives us strong momentum through year-end and into 2026," and positions Carlyle to exceed its 2025 financial targets, Schwarz said in a statement.

The company in August forecast 10% growth in fee-related earnings and inflows of $50 billion for the full year.

ALTERNATIVE INVESTMENTS

Advertisement

Schwartz has been working on a turnaround after the company faced a few difficult years linked to an industry-wide downturn and an internal succession struggle.

Carlyle's shares have gained 14% so far this year. The company's peers Blackstone, KKR and Apollo, which are much larger firms, have all seen double-digit percentage declines in their share prices in the period.

Higher interest rates in the last few years have hampered private equity firms' ability to maintain their time-honored model of buying companies, working on them to increase their value, and selling them at a profit.

Advertisement

Many firms that started relying on this model have expanded strongly into so-called alternative investments - such as real estate, hedge funds and private credit.

AlpInvest has become a growth engine for Carlyle, with assets under management rising 22% in the quarter. The company said in September that the unit has raised $20 billion to buy second-hand private equity stakes.

Deal activity has picked up globally in recent months and some blockbuster deals were struck, raising hopes for more to come. Among them is a hotly anticipated IPO for medical supplies maker Medline, which Carlyle owns with fellow investment firms Blackstone and Hellman & Friedman. The deal could value the company at $50 billion, Reuters has reported.

Advertisement
The Carlyle Groupsecondariesprivate creditCarlyle AlpInvest

Share article on

Advertisement

Related Articles

Premium
Deals Digest: PE/VC activity rebounds to yearly high; value stays steady

Finance

Deals Digest: PE/VC activity rebounds to yearly high; value stays steady

Premium
Equirus Capital's Hiten Mistry on consumer M&A trends, valuations, and more

Finance

Equirus Capital's Hiten Mistry on consumer M&A trends, valuations, and more

Premium
Helios brings offshore LP on board for new flagship Africa PE fund

Finance

Helios brings offshore LP on board for new flagship Africa PE fund

Premium
African PE firm Mediterrania leads $116 mn investment in banking group

Finance

African PE firm Mediterrania leads $116 mn investment in banking group

VC-backed Jupiter raises $13 mn from existing investors

Finance

VC-backed Jupiter raises $13 mn from existing investors

Pro
Mandala Capital ropes in climate-focussed fund as LP for latest vehicle

Finance

Mandala Capital ropes in climate-focussed fund as LP for latest vehicle

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW