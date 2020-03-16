Carlyle-backed SBI Cards joins market rout as shares crack 13% on debut

SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd, which saw a bumper turnout for its initial public offering earlier this month, slumped on its trading debut on Monday as India and global stock markets continued their free fall.

Shares of India’s second-largest credit-card issuer began trading on the BSE at Rs 658, down 12.85% from the initial public offering price of Rs 755 apiece. The stock touched a high of Rs 715 in early trade as it looked to trim its losses.

The BSE’s benchmark Sensex, which had staged a dramatic reversal on Friday after hitting a lower circuit, fell more than 5% on Monday as the fears of the coronavirus pandemic led to drastic measures the world over.

In an emergency action, the US Federal Reserve on Sunday cuts its interest rates to almost zero to support the economy.

The weak debut by SBI Cards, which is backed by private equity giant Carlyle, follows an IPO that weathered market volatility barely two weeks ago. The Rs-10,350 crore IPO was subscribed 26.5 times thanks to high demand from investors across categories.

However, market conditions have deteriorated after the closure of SBI Cards’ IPO as the Sensex has lost 15.7% in six trading sessions.