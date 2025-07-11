Capria Ventures makes first close of fourth India fund
Capria Ventures makes first close of fourth India fund

By Aman Rawat

  • 11 Jul 2025
Surya Mantha, managing partner, Capria Ventures

US-based venture capital firm Capria Ventures, which is an investor in many homegrown startups including Betterplace, BharatAgri, Eduvanz and Edenfarm, has made the first close of its latest India-focused fund, VCCircle has learned.  The VC firm, which manages assets worth $195 million globally under six funds and focuses on asset-light companies ......

