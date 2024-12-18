CapitaLand sells two India real estate assets for $68 mn

Premium Sriram Iyer, TVS Emerald

Singapore-based real assets investor CapitaLand, which marked the final close of its latest India-focused fund last year, has sold two office park assets to an Indian realty player for about $68 million, VCCircle has learnt. CapitaLand, which acquired Chennai’s Radial IT Park as the seed asset for its investment vehicle, CapitaLand ......