Cactus Venture Partners extends timeline for debut VC fund’s final close

Premium Credit: 123RF.com

Mumbai-based venture capital firm Cactus Venture Partners has extended the timeline to wrap up fundraising for its debut investment vehicle and now expects to mark the final close by December this year, top executives told VCCircle. The VC firm marked the fund’s first close in August last year, raising Rs 350 crore (around $44 million) from several local and international institutional ......