Byju's raises $250 mn as part of ongoing $1 bn round

Premium
Edtech decacorn Byju’s has raised $250 million in debt funding from Davidson Kempner Capital Management, a US-based investment manager. This round is part of an ongoing $1 billion funding round, a mix of debt and equity, from both existing and new investors and will be raised at the current valuation of $22 billion, said ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.