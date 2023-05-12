Byju's raises $250 mn as part of ongoing $1 bn round

Premium Byju Raveendran, founder and CEO, Byju's

Edtech decacorn Byju’s has raised $250 million in debt funding from Davidson Kempner Capital Management, a US-based investment manager. This round is part of an ongoing $1 billion funding round, a mix of debt and equity, from both existing and new investors and will be raised at the current valuation of $22 billion, said ......