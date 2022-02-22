BYJU\'s owned Great Learning buys Blume-backed recruitment firm Superset

Upskilling platform Great Learning, a part of the BYJU's group, on Tuesday said it has acquired Blume Ventures-backed recruitment platform Superset, for an undisclosed amount.

ADVERTISEMENT

Superset will continue to operate under the leadership of its Co-Founders, Naman Agrawal and Pranjal Goswami, said Great Learning in a statement.

Blume Ventures has exited as part of this transaction, Agrawal told VCCircle in an interaction.

ADVERTISEMENT

Superset, operated by Weblength Infonet Pvt Ltd, was founded in 2017 with an aim to harness technology to make campus recruitments easier and more efficient.

The startup has automated placements for over 500 colleges and universities and provided access to placement opportunities to over 27 lakh students from 15,500 colleges. It has also enabled virtual recruitment processes for large enterprises and has over 4200 companies on its platform.

Mohan Lakhamraju, Founder and CEO, Great Learning, noted that Superset has created an efficient way for employers to find talent and Great Learning is all about helping talent and employers find each other through skill development.

"That is where the synergy comes in as together, we can address the messy affair involved in campus hiring more efficiently and create a level playing field for all companies," he added.

Lakhamraju also told VCCircle that Great Learning has an active inorganic growth pipeline and is looking to add new capabilities like it did with the acquisition of Superset as well as add new segments to its business.

Founded in 2013, Great Learning was acquired by BYJU's last year. Apart from paying out $600 million to buy Great Learning, BYJU’s also earmarked a further $400 million in investment towards the professional skilling and life-long learning segment, taking the total commitment for this vertical to $1 billion.

The acquisition of the Singapore-based company was the second largest done by BYJU’s after offline test preparation network Aakash Institute, which it acquired for close to $1 billion in April last year.